Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Families of veterans pay respects at NWLA Veterans Cemetery

By Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Many visited the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery and paid respect to fallen heroes on Friday, Nov. 11.

Throughout the year, and especially on Veterans Day, people go out to many events to honor their lost loved ones. One visitor shared her appreciation for her son and all the men and women who proudly served.

“I’m here honoring my son, Ronald White, but I’m honoring all of them because they all fought for the same thing: freedom and democracy. He truly was a Navy man. He truly believed in what he was fighting for. He really did. He said America was the best country in the world to live in. He truly believed that and he loved this country and he died fighting for this country,” said Doris Stevens, mother of a fallen veteran.

For the past decade, almost a thousand active military service members lose their lives each year serving our nation.

“I can feel what they [families of veterans] went through because I went through it with my son. They fought for what we are fighting today to try to keep, democracy. What else can you say? They died for it,” said Stevens.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
One person is dead after a shooting on Boulevard Street that happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Deadly shooting reported on Boulevard Street; victim named
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
30-year-old pedestrian walking in road killed when hit by pickup truck
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Genoa School pauses to honor veterans
Genoa School pauses to honor veterans
People pay respects to fallen vets at NWLA Veterans Cemetery
People pay respects to fallen vets at NWLA Veterans Cemetery
BPCC unveils monument in honor of veterans
BPCC unveils monument in honor of veterans
Genoa Central Elementary School in Texarkana, Ark. held a very special Veterans Day celebration...
Texarkana elementary school honors veterans with special parade through the halls