Families of veterans pay respects at NWLA Veterans Cemetery

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Many visited the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery and paid respect to fallen heroes on Friday, Nov. 11.

Throughout the year, and especially on Veterans Day, people go out to many events to honor their lost loved ones. One visitor shared her appreciation for her son and all the men and women who proudly served.

“I’m here honoring my son, Ronald White, but I’m honoring all of them because they all fought for the same thing: freedom and democracy. He truly was a Navy man. He truly believed in what he was fighting for. He really did. He said America was the best country in the world to live in. He truly believed that and he loved this country and he died fighting for this country,” said Doris Stevens, mother of a fallen veteran.

For the past decade, almost a thousand active military service members lose their lives each year serving our nation.

“I can feel what they [families of veterans] went through because I went through it with my son. They fought for what we are fighting today to try to keep, democracy. What else can you say? They died for it,” said Stevens.

