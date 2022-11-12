The cold weekend continues with more rain Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Pretty chilly out there isn’t it? That cold front packed a wallop and the cold air has set in strong here in the region. Windy conditions are making it feel worse but we did eventually reach the mid-50s in some places, it feels nice in the Sunshine though. Tonight, a freeze warning will go into effect as we are expecting temperatures to drop to the low-30s and upper-20s with clear skies.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with highs in the low to mid-50s but it will start off very cold and that freeze warning will be in place until 8 AM. Sunny skies throughout the day. Don’t forget the sweatshirt if you head to the State Fair for its last day. Lows tomorrow night will once again drop to the 30s, some folks may see the upper-20s.

More rain is on the way for Monday and this will be a very cold rain to deal with. Widespread showers are expected throughout the afternoon and temperatures will continue to struggle with highs in the low-50s possible. Rain and cloud cover will hamper heating significantly. The 50s will stick around throughout the entire week and look to continue into the week of Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.