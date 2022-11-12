Cold weekend in the ArkLaTex with rain on the way Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We told y’all that cold front would pack a punch. Temperatures in some places in the ArkLaTex have dropped to the low-30s this morning and it is quite windy out there, making it feel worse than it is. Highs today will only reach the low and mid-50s and the sunshine will come back out by the midday. Tonight, clear skies will allow for quick cooling. A freeze warning will go in place across the entire region tonight and last until 8 AM tomorrow. Lows will drop to the low-30s and even lower in some rural areas.

Tomorrow will be similarly cool with highs struggling to reach the mid-50s. More sunshine, especially during the start of the day. There is a potential to be windy just like it is today. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 30s again, slightly warmer than Saturday night but still quite cold.

Monday we see more showers moving into the ArkLaTex. Widespread showers are expected during the afternoon hours with highs only reaching the low-50s, so this will be a very cold rain. The 50s will stick around through next week and into the week of Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.