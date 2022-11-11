Ask the Doctor
What you need to know about insurance school & changing careers

By Kori Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a new career path, you may want to try and insurance school.

Shamus Germany with the ASG Insurance School joined KSLA on Friday, Nov. 11 to discuss the field. Germany has spent more than 20 years in management, 12 years as an entrepreneur and three years in the insurance sector.

Some of the topic included in the interview include:

  • Information on the ASG Insurance School
  • Why it’s important for more people to learn about the field
  • What people can expect from taking their classes
  • The next steps after schooling
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW>>

