What you need to know about insurance school & changing careers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a new career path, you may want to try and insurance school.

Shamus Germany with the ASG Insurance School joined KSLA on Friday, Nov. 11 to discuss the field. Germany has spent more than 20 years in management, 12 years as an entrepreneur and three years in the insurance sector.

Some of the topic included in the interview include:

Information on the ASG Insurance School

Why it’s important for more people to learn about the field

What people can expect from taking their classes

The next steps after schooling

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW>>

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.