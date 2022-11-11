VetFest 2022 rocking Hurricane Alley with entertainment, resources, vendors

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One of the biggest veteran and first responder events in the Ark-La-Tex is being held at Hurricane Alley in Bossier City.

On Nov. 11 to the 13th, BeauxJax and the entire Hurricane Alley will be hosting a multi-day veteran day event, VetFest 2022. The event will benefit three veteran organizations.

Location: 501 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City.

The beneficiaries:

Warrior Horse

Woody’s Home for Veterans

Every Warrior Network

During the event, there will be multiple activities, including a kid zone, door prizes live performances, guest speakers, veteran resources, and local vendors. Food trucks will also be available on-site.

Live entertainment:

Crooked Halo

Schaefer Mueller

Dave Bray, USA

Hali Brown

and more!

Guest Speakers:

Ron Chatelain

Boone Cutler

Kimberly Clark

and more!

Veteran Resources:

Elle Foundation

Every Warrior Network

Guitars for Vets

Mission 22

Overton Brooks Research Corp.

Woody’s Home for Veterans

Warrior Horse

Veterans of Foreign Wars

LDVA LAVetCorps

Military STAR

Northwest Louisiana Military Support Foundation

Punishers LEMC

Reserve Component Transition Assistance Advisor Program

TAPS

Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex

and more!

Local Vendors:

Ace Hardware

AT&T

Combat Boots Jewelry

Down South Dawgs

First Command Financial Services

Happy Homemades

Hometown Graphics

LifeShare Blood Center

Louisiana Assistive Technology Access Network

Melted To Perfection

Nature Up Naturally-Stratigos Dynamics, Inc.

To learn more about VetFest 2022, visit the Facebook event page.

