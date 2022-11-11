Ask the Doctor
VetFest 2022 rocking Hurricane Alley with entertainment, resources, vendors

Organized by Veterans of the Louisiana Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4588
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One of the biggest veteran and first responder events in the Ark-La-Tex is being held at Hurricane Alley in Bossier City.

On Nov. 11 to the 13th, BeauxJax and the entire Hurricane Alley will be hosting a multi-day veteran day event, VetFest 2022. The event will benefit three veteran organizations.

Location: 501 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City.

The beneficiaries:

  • Warrior Horse
  • Woody’s Home for Veterans
  • Every Warrior Network

During the event, there will be multiple activities, including a kid zone, door prizes live performances, guest speakers, veteran resources, and local vendors. Food trucks will also be available on-site.

Live entertainment:

  • Crooked Halo
  • Schaefer Mueller
  • Dave Bray, USA
  • Hali Brown

and more!

Guest Speakers:

  • Ron Chatelain
  • Boone Cutler
  • Kimberly Clark

and more!

Veteran Resources:

  • Elle Foundation
  • Every Warrior Network
  • Guitars for Vets
  • Mission 22
  • Overton Brooks Research Corp.
  • Woody’s Home for Veterans
  • Warrior Horse
  • Veterans of Foreign Wars
  • LDVA LAVetCorps
  • Military STAR
  • Northwest Louisiana Military Support Foundation
  • Punishers LEMC
  • Reserve Component Transition Assistance Advisor Program
  • TAPS
  • Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex

and more!

Local Vendors:

  • Ace Hardware
  • AT&T
  • Combat Boots Jewelry
  • Down South Dawgs
  • First Command Financial Services
  • Happy Homemades
  • Hometown Graphics
  • LifeShare Blood Center
  • Louisiana Assistive Technology Access Network
  • Melted To Perfection
  • Nature Up Naturally-Stratigos Dynamics, Inc.

To learn more about VetFest 2022, visit the Facebook event page.

