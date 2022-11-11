VetFest 2022 rocking Hurricane Alley with entertainment, resources, vendors
Organized by Veterans of the Louisiana Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4588
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One of the biggest veteran and first responder events in the Ark-La-Tex is being held at Hurricane Alley in Bossier City.
On Nov. 11 to the 13th, BeauxJax and the entire Hurricane Alley will be hosting a multi-day veteran day event, VetFest 2022. The event will benefit three veteran organizations.
Location: 501 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City.
The beneficiaries:
- Warrior Horse
- Woody’s Home for Veterans
- Every Warrior Network
During the event, there will be multiple activities, including a kid zone, door prizes live performances, guest speakers, veteran resources, and local vendors. Food trucks will also be available on-site.
Live entertainment:
- Crooked Halo
- Schaefer Mueller
- Dave Bray, USA
- Hali Brown
and more!
Guest Speakers:
- Ron Chatelain
- Boone Cutler
- Kimberly Clark
and more!
Veteran Resources:
- Elle Foundation
- Every Warrior Network
- Guitars for Vets
- Mission 22
- Overton Brooks Research Corp.
- Woody’s Home for Veterans
- Warrior Horse
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- LDVA LAVetCorps
- Military STAR
- Northwest Louisiana Military Support Foundation
- Punishers LEMC
- Reserve Component Transition Assistance Advisor Program
- TAPS
- Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex
and more!
Local Vendors:
- Ace Hardware
- AT&T
- Combat Boots Jewelry
- Down South Dawgs
- First Command Financial Services
- Happy Homemades
- Hometown Graphics
- LifeShare Blood Center
- Louisiana Assistive Technology Access Network
- Melted To Perfection
- Nature Up Naturally-Stratigos Dynamics, Inc.
To learn more about VetFest 2022, visit the Facebook event page.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.