Texarkana elementary school honors veterans with special parade through the halls

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One ArkLaTex school district used Friday, Nov. 11 as an opportunity to stress the importance of Veterans Day with the help of what leaders say are modern day heroes.

A sea of flags filled the hallways Friday morning at Genoa Central Elementary School as a group of special guests were welcomed to the campus.

Genoa Central Elementary School in Texarkana, Ark. held a very special Veterans Day celebration on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (KSLA)

“We want to take the opportunity to celebrate all of our veterans who have given so much to our country and this is just an opportunity to give back to them, so something special,” said Debbie Huff, superintendent of Genoa Central Elementary.

As around 25 local veterans paraded through the school, students and staff expressed thanks and gratitude for the veterans’ service, and for many of these young kids, it was a lesson in the meaning of Veterans Day.

Genoa Central Elementary School in Texarkana, Ark. held a very special Veterans Day celebration on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (KSLA)

“We learned they are heroes for our country, and they did a lot of stuff for our country and saved it,” said Addison and Maycee, students at the school.

“It means everything you sacrifice for your country, and you come back and see they had the pride we all had. It’s awesome,” said Steve Tibbit, a veteran.

Tibbit and his fellow comrades spent most of the day being honored with songs.

“It touches my heart so much and it means so much to me and I know everybody else... it’s really awesome,” said Nicole Gray, another veteran.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.