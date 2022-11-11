Ask the Doctor
National Park Service waiving fees on Veterans Day; unveils free lifetime military pass

The National Parks Service is waiving fees at all sites to celebrate Veterans Day.
The National Parks Service is waiving fees at all sites to celebrate Veterans Day.(Peppersmint via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The National Park Service is welcoming everyone to explore their national parks along with thanking those for serving our country.

The Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all National Park Service sites on Veterans Days.

Officials with the agency said they are also partnering with Operation Live Well to thank military personnel and their families by offering free annual and lifetime military passes.

According to the Park Service, the passes are a way to thank current U.S. military members, their dependents, Gold Star families, and military veterans for their support.

The team is encouraging those to explore recreational opportunities at public lands and waters nationwide. The passes provide free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests.

According to the Park Service, the new interagency military lifetime pass will be available starting on Friday.

More information on military passes is available online from the NPS.

