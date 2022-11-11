Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Man, teen girl facing improper disposal of corpse charges after baby found dead in dumpster

Matthew Hallmark
Matthew Hallmark(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A man and a teen are facing charges after reportedly disposing of a corpse improperly.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says on Nov. 7, deputies took a report about a baby being born at a house in Lockesburg. After investigating, it was discovered the baby did not live and was thrown away in a dumpster. Deputies found the male baby’s body in a dumpster near the home. They say the mother of the baby is a 17-year-old juvenile. She and the male are both believed to be involved in the disposal.

The father has been identified as Matthew Hallmark. He and the female are charged with abuse of a corpse pending autopsy results from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
One person is dead after a shooting on Boulevard Street that happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Deadly shooting reported on Boulevard Street; victim named
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
30-year-old pedestrian walking in road killed when hit by pickup truck
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

1 killed in shooting at Minden motel; 3 arrests made
Genoa Central Elementary School in Texarkana, Ark. held a very special Veterans Day celebration...
Texarkana elementary school honors veterans with special parade through the halls
10-year-old boy found safe after going missing
Furry Friends Friday: Guide dog Anna visits from Hidden Haven
Furry Friends Friday: Hidden Haven brings the beautiful Anna to visit