Man, teen girl facing improper disposal of corpse charges after baby found dead in dumpster

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A man and a teen are facing charges after reportedly disposing of a corpse improperly.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says on Nov. 7, deputies took a report about a baby being born at a house in Lockesburg. After investigating, it was discovered the baby did not live and was thrown away in a dumpster. Deputies found the male baby’s body in a dumpster near the home. They say the mother of the baby is a 17-year-old juvenile. She and the male are both believed to be involved in the disposal.

The father has been identified as Matthew Hallmark. He and the female are charged with abuse of a corpse pending autopsy results from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

