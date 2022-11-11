Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

MAKING ENDS MEET: Turkey prices for Thanksgiving

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Let’s talk turkey. It’s almost Thanksgiving, and you may be wondering who has the most “bird” for your buck. We’ve found some deals you’ll gobble up!

Starting with Brookshire’s, you can get a free frozen turkey when you buy one Brookshire’s or Hormel spiral sliced ham (limit two per household).

Super One Foods has Jennie-O frozen turkeys for 57 cents per pound with a $25 additional purchase (limit one per household).

At Albertsons, if you download the digital coupon, you can nab a free frozen turkey with an additional $75 purchase (limit one, while supplies last).

And at Kroger, you can get a free frozen turkey when you spend $100, or 99 cents per pound with your Kroger card when you spend $25 (limit one).

These are the best deals we’ve found at stores, but let us know if you find one even better!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on Boulevard Street that happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Deadly shooting reported on Boulevard Street; victim named
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
30-year-old pedestrian walking in road killed when hit by pickup truck
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Genoa Central Elementary School in Texarkana, Ark. held a very special Veterans Day celebration...
Texarkana elementary school honors veterans with special parade through the halls
10-year-old boy found safe after going missing
Furry Friends Friday: Guide dog Anna visits from Hidden Haven
Furry Friends Friday: Hidden Haven brings the beautiful Anna to visit
VetFest 2022 is celebrating in Hurricane Alley, Bossier City
INTERVIEW: Vetfest 2022