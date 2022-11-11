MAKING ENDS MEET: Turkey prices for Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Let’s talk turkey. It’s almost Thanksgiving, and you may be wondering who has the most “bird” for your buck. We’ve found some deals you’ll gobble up!

Starting with Brookshire’s, you can get a free frozen turkey when you buy one Brookshire’s or Hormel spiral sliced ham (limit two per household).

Super One Foods has Jennie-O frozen turkeys for 57 cents per pound with a $25 additional purchase (limit one per household).

At Albertsons, if you download the digital coupon, you can nab a free frozen turkey with an additional $75 purchase (limit one, while supplies last).

And at Kroger, you can get a free frozen turkey when you spend $100, or 99 cents per pound with your Kroger card when you spend $25 (limit one).

These are the best deals we’ve found at stores, but let us know if you find one even better!

