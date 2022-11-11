How to cope with negative mental health effects from your job

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four out of 10 Americans in the work force say their jobs have had a negative effect on their mental health, according to a national study by Gallup.

Seven percent reported “extremely” negative effects on their mental health, with 33 percent saying their job had a “somewhat” negative effect. Young workers ages 18 to 29 were the most likely to experience poor mental health due to their jobs, with almost half affected.

Dr. Abigail Johnson with Johnson Behavioral Group sat down with KSLA on Thursday, Nov. 10 to discuss this issue. Sone of the topics she covered include:

How anxieties present at work and what it looks like

The long term impact of negative feelings

Solutions people can use to better their work mental health

