Governor-elect Sanders announces executive director for transition into office

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass will serve as executive director of her transition into office.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Sanders was elected as Governor of the state of Arkansas, replacing Asa Hutchinson.

According to Sanders’ campaign team on Thursday, Nov. 10, Crass has been serving as a senior partner for the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. His focus is on business litigation in federal and state court.

Nine transition staff members have also been appointed, a news release stated.

Sanders has also launched a website to keep the public up to date about the transition and accept applications to serve in the Sanders Administration.

