Furry Friends Friday: Amazing guide dog Anna visits from Hidden Haven

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Hidden Haven Service Training & Obedience Academy brings Anna to visit with KSLA.

On Nov. 11, an amazing guide dog Anna Coburn comes to visit the studio with her owner and founder of Hidden Haven, Randy Coburn.

The nonprofit, Hidden Haven Service Training & Obedience Academy was founded in 2015 and has dedicated its organization to providing professionally trained service dogs to adults and children with disabilities of all types. Its priority is children and first responders.

The training program at Hidden Haven depends on the active and continuing participation of the owner/handler in training their dog, because of this their program is less expensive than normal. Hidden Haven also is focused on finding rescues to use as service dogs, helping provide an opportunity to help both the owner and the dog find a better life.

Hidden Haven also provides therapy dog training.

If you are interested in Hidden Haven, the services they provide, or want to donate, call (318) 294-2323, email info@hiddenhavenservicedogs.org, or visit https://hiddenhavenservicedogs.org/.

