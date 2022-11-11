Extended stretch of cool days ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our latest cold front is ushering in a pattern change that will bring much cooler weather to the ArkLaTex for an extended period of time. After drying out this weekend expect to see another wet day as we start off next week.

Areas of rain and showers will continue into this evening with temperatures gradually falling back through the 50s and 60s. Overnight the rain will begin to wrap up after midnight with dry conditions expected by daybreak. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s and low 40s by morning.

We’ll be partly cloudy, cool and dry on Saturday. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s which is about 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies, but continued cool conditions. We’ll see a frosty start in the morning with temperatures around freezing. By afternoon we’ll warm back into the low to mid 50s.

Another rain maker will arrive at the start of next week. Widespread wet weather is expected to settle in across the area by Monday afternoon with temperatures remaining cool in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We’ll dry out on Tuesday, but cloudy skies and cool conditions will remain. Highs once again will struggle to make it much above 50.

More cool weather is expected the second half of the week. Highs will stay in the low to mid 50s with morning lows mostly in the 30s. A few showers are possible Thursday, but overall rain chances look low at this point.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.