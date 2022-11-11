Everywarrior works like family, supporting all military personnel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, Everywarrior hosts The Feast: The Warrior’s Thanksgiving Feast, so no warrior has to eat Thanksgiving dinner alone. The nonprofit organization supports all military, active and former.

Everywarrior is a nonprofit organization started by Founder and Director, Trey McGuire. While McGuire worked in a local church helping young adults, he met many service members and he realized they often felt alone. This realization inspired him to make a big change.

McGuire began to build a makeshift “extended family” to support lonely military servicemen and veterans, that is how the first Warrior’s Thanksgiving Feast started in Nov. 2014, and the idea of a nonprofit organization was born.

On Nov. 20, The Feast will be held to give all military a family to eat with for their Thanksgiving dinner. The event will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center, located at 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 5:30 p.m.

The event will have a casual atmosphere with a great meal.

Activities:

Live music

Warrior stories

Fun and games

Optional kid’s experience

Giveaways

and much more!

If you are military and want to reserve a spot, fill out this forum.

If you are interested in learning more about the dinner or donating to the nonprofit, visit https://everywarrior.org/feast.

