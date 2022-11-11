Ask the Doctor
Cool weather on the way!

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Today is the day! We have been discussing the weather going into this weekend for a good while now. A cold front is on the way to the ArkLaTex and is bringing showers and a few thunderstorms. You will see rain today, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Cloudy skies dominate regardless of the rain with struggling temperatures, highs will only reach the upper-60s. Showers continue into the night with the rain and cloud cover tapering off overnight. That taper-off will allow for the cold air to move into the region and set in deep. Lows tonight will drop to the low-40s.

Tomorrow and Sunday look very similar. A cloud or two present with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be about 30 degrees cooler than we have seen this week. Highs this weekend will only hit the mid-50s despite that sunshine. Lows tomorrow night will drop to near or below freezing depending on where you are. Lows Sunday will drop to the upper-30s.

More rain is on the way for Monday and this will be a very cold rain as highs that day will possibly not reach the 50s. Some folks in the northern part of our region MIGHT see a few frozen particles mixed in, this will not be a big deal. Just because the temperature will be very cool for this rain. Regardless, a cold and annoying day is on the way for Monday.

