Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76, reports say

FILE - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing...
FILE - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.(WMBF News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

Variety said he had died of organ failure after being in hospice care, according to his former manager. NBC News received word of his passing from his family.

Full name Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he was well known for his “Sledge-O-Matic” act, where he would smash a number of foods and other items with a large hammer, spraying audience members, and finishing shows by destroying a watermelon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on Boulevard Street that happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Deadly shooting reported on Boulevard Street; victim named
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
30-year-old pedestrian walking in road killed when hit by pickup truck
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City,...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
Genoa Central Elementary School in Texarkana, Ark. held a very special Veterans Day celebration...
Texarkana elementary school honors veterans with special parade through the halls