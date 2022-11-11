Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

10yo child missing; SPD is seeking the public’s help

Deandrae Ester, 10.
Deandrae Ester, 10.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young boy has gone missing and The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help finding him.

On Nov. 11, a young boy, Deandrae Ester, 10, was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Ester is described as being 3′11″ inches tall, weighing around 40lbs, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

There is currently no description of what clothing Ester is wearing except for possibly black Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information about Ester’s whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting on Boulevard Street that happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Deadly shooting reported on Boulevard Street; victim named
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
30-year-old pedestrian walking in road killed when hit by pickup truck
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

VetFest 2022 is celebrating in Hurricane Alley, Bossier City
INTERVIEW: Vetfest 2022
Coroner names Boulevard Street victim
Coroner names man killed in Boulevard Street shooting
How to cope with negative mental health effects from your job
Court lifts temporary restraining order for Cindie's
Court lifts temporary restraining order for Cindie's