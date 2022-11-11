10yo child missing; SPD is seeking the public’s help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young boy has gone missing and The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help finding him.

On Nov. 11, a young boy, Deandrae Ester, 10, was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Ester is described as being 3′11″ inches tall, weighing around 40lbs, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

There is currently no description of what clothing Ester is wearing except for possibly black Jordan sneakers.

If you have any information about Ester’s whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.