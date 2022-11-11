Ask the Doctor
BPCC unveils monument in honor of veterans

By Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College honored veterans Friday, Nov. 11 by unveiling a new monument.

Students on campus spent the last few years creating the monument as a way to honor service men and women.

This comes on the heels of BPCC being named a Top Ten Military Friendly School in the nation for the eleventh year in a row.

“Sometimes they [veterans] feel forgotten, and no one is day-to-day saying, ‘Thank you,’ like they should be. They say, ‘Oh, it’s Veterans Day, let me thank a veteran.” Thank them everyday because you wouldn’t be here everyday if they didn’t do what they did everyday,” said Christian James, president of BPCC Student Government Association.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from a student veteran.

