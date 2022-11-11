BPCC unveils monument in honor of veterans

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College honored veterans Friday, Nov. 11 by unveiling a new monument.

Students on campus spent the last few years creating the monument as a way to honor service men and women.

This comes on the heels of BPCC being named a Top Ten Military Friendly School in the nation for the eleventh year in a row.

“Sometimes they [veterans] feel forgotten, and no one is day-to-day saying, ‘Thank you,’ like they should be. They say, ‘Oh, it’s Veterans Day, let me thank a veteran.” Thank them everyday because you wouldn’t be here everyday if they didn’t do what they did everyday,” said Christian James, president of BPCC Student Government Association.

