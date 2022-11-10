Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas hosts job fair for veterans

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas serves nine counties and on Thursday, Nov. 10, the organization was looking for employees just before Veterans Day.

“It’s nice things are specifically designed for veterans,” said Matthew, a Marine veteran who attended the job fair.

Area veterans got the first chance Thursday morning to look for employment at the annual “Red White and You” job fair in Texarkana, Texas.

“Yes, I hope I find a job today. I think so... I’ve already talked to a few tables and I think there are some good opportunities,” he said.

The "Red White and You" job fair was held in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (KSLA)

And opportunities there were. Leaders with Northeast Texas Workforce Solutions said more than 80 employers attended and more than 1,500 jobs were up for grabs.

“We’ve got manufacturing, healthcare, office jobs, finance, retail, hospitality, really a large variety to connect a veteran to a job,” said Bart Spivey with Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas.

Spivey says veterans can do a lot to secure employment.

“They need to be able to sell themselves and show employers how their experience in the military can translate into the workforce,” he said.

Thursday’s event was not just for veterans though. Local high school students also got a chance to see what job opportunities are out there. Landon Kade was encouraged by what he found.

“I feel like it’s a pretty good event. They got a lot of job opportunities and just being here for the last 10 minutes, I’ve learned a lot,” Kade said.

“With a lot of job openings and we are just trying to make those connections with our veteran population,” Spivey said.

This is the 11th year for the “Red White and You” job fair.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.