What to expect on NWLA runoff ballots

Shall the Town of Gibsland, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), under the provisions of Article VI, Section 29 of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974, and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”), for a period of ten (10) years, from and after January 1, 2023, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Town, all as defined by law (an estimated $49,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used for the purpose of supporting the general operations of the Town?