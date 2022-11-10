What to expect on NWLA runoff ballots
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KSLA) - After an exciting Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, some Louisiana races, amendments and propositions are moving on to the runoffs on Dec. 10.
AMENDMENTS
- Constitutional Amendment 1
- Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state?
- Constitutional Amendment 2
- Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?
- Constitutional Amendment 3
- Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Police Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?
CADDO PARISH
- Shreveport mayor
- Tom Arceneaux (R)
- Greg Tarver (D)
- Shreveport Council District B
- Gary Brooks (D)
- Mavice Thigpen (D)
- Shreveport Council District E
- Alan Jackson (D)
- Tony Nations (R)
- Shreveport Council District G
- Ursula Bowman (D)
- Derrick Henderson (D)
- School Board District 7
- Darrin Dixon (D)
- Barbara Smith-Iverson (D)
- School Board District 12
- Dottie Bell (D)
- Joy Sims (No Party)
- Mooringsport mayor
- Chester Coffman (R)
- William Moore (R)
BIENVILLE PARISH
- School Board District 3
- Derrika Bailey (I)
- Jeffery Sampson (D)
- Arcadia Council District 5
- Rita Desai (R)
- Timothy Williams (D)
- Hospital Service District No. 1 Proposition
- Shall Bienville Parish Hospital Service District No. 1, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a one and ninety-four hundredths (1.94) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending in the year 2032 (an estimated $294,880 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating facilities and equipment of and for the District?
- Parishwide Proposition
- Shall the Parish of Bienville, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of four and three hundredths (4.03) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,359,100 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of providing funds for equipment, supplies, maintenance, operation and support of a public library and its branch or branches in the Parish, said millage to represent a seven hundredths of a mill (.07) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 3.96 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on December 8, 2012?
- Town of Gibsland Proposition
- Shall the Town of Gibsland, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), under the provisions of Article VI, Section 29 of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974, and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”), for a period of ten (10) years, from and after January 1, 2023, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Town, all as defined by law (an estimated $49,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used for the purpose of supporting the general operations of the Town?
- Ward Seven Fire Protection District Proposition
- Shall Ward Seven Fire Protection District of the Parish of Bienville, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a five and thirteen hundredths (5.13) mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $155,500 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten years beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, and/or operating facilities and/or equipment for the District to be used for fire protection and emergency response purposes, including acquiring vehicles for such purposes and paying the costs of obtaining water for fire protection purposes and charges for fire hydrant rentals and service, said millage to represent a thirteen hundredths of a mill (.13) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 5 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 6, 2013?
CLAIBORNE PARISH
- School Board District 1
- Pat Lee (No Party)
- Patricia Stevens (I)
- School Board District 7
- Sadie Flucas (D)
- B. Stewart Griffin (I)
- School Board District 8
- Roy Mardis (D)
- Kenneth Tanner (No Party)
DESOTO PARISH
- School Board District 5
- Alice Thomas (D)
- Jim Veuleman (R)
- Parishwide Proposition
- Shall the Parish of DeSoto, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy a special tax of six and six hundredths (6.06) mills (the “Tax”) on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $4,616,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing and maintaining public roads and bridges and for the purchase of equipment and supplies with which to do such work in and for the whole of the Parish, title to which shall be in the public, said millage to represent a forty-four hundredths of a mill (.44) increase over the 5.62 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on October 19, 2013?
- Fire Protection District 1 Proposition
- Shall Fire Protection District 1 of the Parish of DeSoto, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a ten and sixty-nine hundredths (10.69) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $1,089,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating the District’s fire protection facilities, including equipment, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
- Campti mayor
- Katrina Evans (D)
- LaRon Winslow (D)
- Robeline mayor
- Bobby Behan (R)
- Gordon Ocon (D)
- Campti police chief
- Christopher Bush (D)
- Charles Marshall (D)
- Robeline alderman (2 to be elected)
- Rodney French (no party)
- Bubby Ivy (R)
- Gilda Jenkins (I)
- Lovace Sowell (D)
SABINE PARISH
- Zwolle councilman
- Harry Babers (D)
- Randy Sepulvado (R)
WEBSTER PARISH
- Springhill mayor
- Ronnie Hearnsberger (I)
- Ray Huddleston (No Party)
- Minden councilman District A
- Wayne Edwards (D)
- Carlton Myles (I)
- Minden councilman District C
- Vincen Bradford (D)
- Latasha Mitchell (D)
Polls will be open on Dec. 10 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
