Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

A Way of Escape Ministries invites the public to Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving dinner and worship.
Thanksgiving dinner and worship.(a way of escape ministries)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The A Way of Escape Ministries (AWOEM) is holding a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center.

On Nov. 19th, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the AWOEM will be holding its Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center, located at 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.

Apostle and Pastor Andre’ Blaze and Co-pastor Patricia Blaze will be in attendance.

The event will be full of activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Activities:

  • Fellowship and worship
  • Songs
  • Games
  • Door prizes

and more!

If you are interested in A Way of Escape Ministries or the event, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/escape.ministry2015 or email at awayofescapeministries2015@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuller, Perkins concede mayoral race; Tarver and Arceneaux to meet in runoff Dec. 10
Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
Principal of Southwood High, Dr. Kim Pendleton
Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
A shooting was reported on Baird Road during a city council candidate's watch party on Tuesday,...
Drive-by shooting reported outside city council candidate watch party in Shreveport

Latest News

A look at the Athena Award Luncheon
A look at the Athena Award Luncheon
Resource center for relief efforts from Nov. 4 tornados.
Red Cross announces multi-agency resource center after Nov. 4 storm; damage accessed in 3 counties
BPCC unveils veterans monument.
BPCC to unveil new veterans monument during Veterans Day ceremony
Petrina Jenkins
Project Celebration mourns loss of domestic violence awareness advocate