A Way of Escape Ministries invites the public to Thanksgiving Dinner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The A Way of Escape Ministries (AWOEM) is holding a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center.
On Nov. 19th, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the AWOEM will be holding its Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center, located at 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.
Apostle and Pastor Andre’ Blaze and Co-pastor Patricia Blaze will be in attendance.
The event will be full of activities for the entire family to enjoy.
Activities:
- Fellowship and worship
- Songs
- Games
- Door prizes
and more!
If you are interested in A Way of Escape Ministries or the event, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/escape.ministry2015 or email at awayofescapeministries2015@gmail.com.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.