Turning sharply cooler with a couple shots of rain ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures this weekend will be around 30 degrees colder than our record highs earlier this week ushering in our coldest stretch of weather of the fall season thus far. We’ll also pick up some rain in the process with scattered wet weather expected on Friday and again at the beginning of next week.

We’ll stay clear and comfortable heading into this evening. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and back into the 60s after sunset. Later tonight look for some clouds to start rolling in with temperatures settling back into the 50s by morning.

A strong cold front will push across the ArkLaTex on Friday. Many of us we see our high temperatures in the morning through early afternoon hours in the 60s with cooler air settling in later in the day. A few showers are expected in the morning. By afternoon and evening rain will become more widespread across the area. The chance for getting wet by the end of the day is 70%. Plan on dressing warmly and taking the rain gear with you if you are attending a high school football playoff game anywhere in the ArkLaTex.

Dry weather will be back just in time to kick off the weekend Saturday morning, but be prepared for a cool day ahead. We’ll be partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures only in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will fall to near or below freezing Saturday night with frost also likely. Sunday will start sunny, but clouds will be on the increase by afternoon. We’ll end the weekend on a cool, but dry note with highs in the mid 50s.

Next week looks to start off wet. Widespread rain will pass through on Monday. The clouds and rain will not allow temperatures to warm much with highs only in the mid 40s to low 50s across the area.

We’ll get back to dry weather on Tuesday, but we’ll remain cooler than average for mid-November. Highs will once again only be in the low 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs and around 40 for morning lows at midweek. A little more rain could return Wednesday into Thursday.

