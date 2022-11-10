Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made

(KTTC)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County.

The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.

Officers were able to arrest Cody Raymond Maxie Jr., 19, of Atlanta, on the scene. He was booked into the Cass County jail on a charge of manslaughter.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about what happened should call the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973 and ask to speak with Sgt. Newkirk.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuller, Perkins concede mayoral race; Tarver and Arceneaux to meet in runoff Dec. 10
Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Principal of Southwood High, Dr. Kim Pendleton
Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Police are looking for the man pictured above in connection to an alleged armed robbery that...
Police looking for person who robbed victim at gunpoint in parking garage of Sam’s Town
Gary Brooks (left) and Mavice Thigpen (right) appear to be headed to a runoff election, to be...
Shreveport City Council District B headed to runoff after what appeared to be a tie for second place
HFD combats flame at Pilot Travel Center.
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife