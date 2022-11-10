Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County.

The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.

Officers were able to arrest Cody Raymond Maxie Jr., 19, of Atlanta, on the scene. He was booked into the Cass County jail on a charge of manslaughter.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about what happened should call the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973 and ask to speak with Sgt. Newkirk.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.