Strong cold front to bring rain and 30-degree drop

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! You’re either going to like or extremely dislike this forecast because it will definitely be feeling like Fall starting this weekend. Today, still warm with highs near the 80-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be clear until the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the upper-50s.

Tomorrow, a strong cold front is to move into the ArkLaTex, bringing with it plenty of rain that will last throughout much of the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle but will eventually reach the upper-60s, likely before the rain moves in. Temperatures after this cold front moves through will drop roughly 30 degrees from what we have seen this week. Talking highs in the 50s at the max for much of this coming week.

Speaking of the 50s, that is high for this weekend when things will be dry and eventually sunny. Won’t stay dry for long though as we have more rain on the way for Monday and we just know that rain will be cold.

