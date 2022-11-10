Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python

A Florida python's last big meal was a doozy. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy, or so scientists in Florida discovered when they opened it up.

The scientists could tell the Burmese python tried to eat something big before it died. When they performed a necropsy, they discovered that it was a whole alligator.

Rosie Moore was one of the scientists who investigated the snake’s diet.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross too and I’m used to necropsies and things.”

The 5-foot long alligator was still fairly intact, and reportedly smelled terrible.

“Oh my gosh. We were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air,” Moore said. “I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

The state of Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat so many other species and produce rapidly.

Moore said the problem with the pythons is referred to as a python invasion.

The alligator inside the python video went viral on Moore’s Instagram page. Along with being a scientist, Moore is also models.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuller, Perkins concede mayoral race; Tarver and Arceneaux to meet in runoff Dec. 10
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
Principal of Southwood High, Dr. Kim Pendleton
Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire
LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama

Latest News

The National Parks Service is waiving fees at all sites to celebrate Veterans Day.
National Park Service waiving fees on Veterans Day; unveils free lifetime military pass
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie's
Court lifts temporary restraining order for Cindie’s
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python