Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges

Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A registered sex offender from Keithville is in trouble again for reportedly being in possession of child porn.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Sept. 22, detectives began an investigation after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that Timothy Hendricks, 34, was suspected of being in possession of child sex abuse materials.

Then on Nov. 9, detectives executed a search warrant at Hendricks’ home, located in the 6400 block of Peacock Trail in Keithville. Hendricks was later arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on four counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Hendricks was previously convicted back in 2010 for federal charges also related to child porn. CPSO officials say Hendricks could face more charges, and that the investigation is ongoing.

