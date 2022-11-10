Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack

FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.
FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — One police officer died and another was injured following a stabbing attack in Brussels Thursday, which a Belgian judicial official said was suspected to be terrorism-linked.

The suspected attacker was shot and “neutralized” after the stabbing and taken to hospital, Belgian police said.

“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said. “The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker.”

“The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital,” police added.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.

According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” Le Soir newspaper said the dead police officer was stabbed in the neck and died in hospital.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo posted a message of condolences to the family and friends of the dead officer.

“Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said. “Today’s tragedy demonstrates this once again.”

The attack took place around 7:15p.m. local time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fuller, Perkins concede mayoral race; Tarver and Arceneaux to meet in runoff Dec. 10
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
Principal of Southwood High, Dr. Kim Pendleton
Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire
LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges to biggest gains in years; Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats...
Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues
Jonathan Toebbe was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. His wife, Diana Toebbe, got more...
Couple accused of sandwich espionage sentenced