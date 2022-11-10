Ask the Doctor
Police looking for person who robbed victim at gunpoint in parking garage of Sam’s Town

Police are looking for the man pictured above in connection to an alleged armed robbery that...
Police are looking for the man pictured above in connection to an alleged armed robbery that happened Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are currently looking for an armed robbery suspect.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 8 just before 11 a.m., officers were called to an armed robbery that happened the Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. Police say the suspect walked up to the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint.

Detectives were able to get surveillance footage showing the suspect.

Anyone with information about what happened should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

