Police looking for person who robbed victim at gunpoint in parking garage of Sam’s Town

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are currently looking for an armed robbery suspect.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 8 just before 11 a.m., officers were called to an armed robbery that happened the Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. Police say the suspect walked up to the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint.

Detectives were able to get surveillance footage showing the suspect.

Anyone with information about what happened should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

