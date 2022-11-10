Ask the Doctor
Officers in Zwolle deliver baby

These two Zwolle Police Department officers helped deliver a healthy baby boy.(Zwolle Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - A couple of officers in Zwolle were able to step in and the save the day for a woman who was giving birth.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Zwolle Police Department posted on its Facebook page congratulating Officers Ron Clemence and Auston Bliss for going above and beyond the call of duty. The two officers stepped up when emergency first responders were too far away to help.

These two Zwolle Police Department officers helped deliver a healthy baby boy.(Zwolle Police Department)

The two officers helped the woman deliver a healthy baby boy.

“This experience will help mold them into becoming more compassionate officers for our community,” said Chief Daniel Thomas and Assistant Chief Heath Bennett.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

