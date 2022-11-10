Ask the Doctor
Many new people entering leadership roles after Minden election

Downtown Minden
(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - In Minden, there are several leadership positions that will now be taken over by new people.

One of those positions is the mayor’s seat, which will now be held by Nick Cox, who beat out his opponent, Terika Walker, with 53% of the vote. There will also be a new police chief, Jared McIver, who KSLA spoke with Thursday, Nov. 10.

“Our plans are to go out and address all the issues that people have talked about during the campaign trail for the past year. A lot of people are looking for change, they’re looking to address issues such as speeding, gun violence, and that’s what we are going to go out there and do,” said McIver.

City Council districts B and E will also see new leadership.

