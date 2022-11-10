Ask the Doctor
Deadly shooting reported on Boulevard Street

One person is dead after a shooting on Boulevard Street that happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
One person is dead after a shooting on Boulevard Street that happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in Shreveport.

It happened Nov. 10 around 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Boulevard Street between Gilbert Drive and Highland Avenue. It happened at a quadplex. At least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene.

One person is dead after a shooting on Boulevard Street that happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
One person is dead after a shooting on Boulevard Street that happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department attempted to render aid, but was not successful.

A possible person of interest is in custody at this time.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

