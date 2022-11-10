Deadly shooting reported on Boulevard Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in Shreveport.

It happened Nov. 10 around 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Boulevard Street between Gilbert Drive and Highland Avenue. It happened at a quadplex. At least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene.

One person is dead after a shooting on Boulevard Street that happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (KSLA)

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department attempted to render aid, but was not successful.

A possible person of interest is in custody at this time.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

