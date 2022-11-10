Ask the Doctor
Court lifts temporary restraining order for Cindie’s

Court order signed Nov. 2 remains in effect for Hustler Hollywood
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie's
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo District Court judge has partially lifted the temporary restraining order that forced the closure of two adult stores in Shreveport and prevented another from opening.

The court order signed Nov. 9 by Judge Ramon Lafitte allows Cindie’s #26 and Cindie’s Lingerie to resume business. But the temporary restraining order that was entered Nov. 2 remains in effect for Hustler Hollywood.

The action regarding the two Cindie’s locations came at the request of the City of Shreveport, Riverboat Novelties, which does business as Cindie’s #26, and Wilco Novelties, which does business as Cindie’s Lingerie.

Those three entities “... are attempting to reach an amicable resolution” with the two companies “... undertaking efforts to be in compliance with all ordinances and laws of the city of Shreveport.”

A call taker at Cindie’s on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway said that location never has been closed.

On Nov. 2, a judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibited Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors and that immediately closed the two Cindie’s locations.

The action came in response to a lawsuit filed Nov. 2 by the City of Shreveport in an attempt to prevent the three adult stores from doing business in Shreveport.

The anticipated opening of Hustler Hollywood has been at the center of quite a bit of drama. A number of events have been held to gather signatures in protest of the store’s opening.

After a petition drive and a number of rallies against Hustler Hollywood opening in west Shreveport, the Metropolitan Planning Commission was set to allow it to open as long as it kept it’s sexually oriented products under 20% of the store’s merchandise for sale.

The city claims an inspection showed Hustler Hollywood was in excess of that limit.

In the lawsuit, the city also claims they also inspected the two Cindie’s stores in Shreveport after a complaint was filed. Even though Cindie’s has operated in the city for more than a decade, the city claims it too is in violation, technically making it a sexually oriented business.

Both were prohibited from opening or operating. And a court hearing was set for Nov. 14.

In a Nov. 9 letter to the judge, the attorney for the two Cindie’s stores says that hearing is unnecessary as it relates to Riverboat Novelties and Wilco Novelties.

Meantime, HH-Shreveport LLC, doing business as Hustler Hollywood, has asked the court to enroll Scott L. Sternberg, Katherine B. Wells and Graham H. Williams, all of Sternberg, Naccari & White LLC, as its attorneys.

