Boil advisory issued for Town of Logansport

LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Logansport, Louisiana, until at least Nov. 16.

The boil advisory will be in place until at least Nov. 16.

Repairs are being done during this time, so some residents will experience low water pressure during this time.

