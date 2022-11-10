Boil advisory issued for Town of Logansport

Ask the Doctor
Boil advisory issued for the town of Logansport.(desoto parish sheriff's office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Logansport, Louisiana, until at least Nov. 16.

On Nov. 10, the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO) released a statement on Facebook notifying the public of a boil advisory in the town of Logansport. The boil advisory will be in place until at least Nov. 16.

Repairs are being done during this time, so some residents will experience low water pressure during this time.

DPSO Facebook post:

