30-year-old pedestrian walking in road killed when hit by pickup truck

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 30-year-old pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bossier Parish.

Louisiana State Police says it happened Wednesday, Nov. 9 just after 9:30 p.m. on Parish Camp Road just east of Fairview Point Road. The wreck claimed the life of Dallas Broussard III, 30, of Elm Grove.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2013 Chevy Silverado was headed west on Parish Camp Road when it hit Broussard, who was walking in the road. The driver did stop to help, LSP says.

Broussard was taken to a Shreveport hospital, when he was pronounced dead. Both people in the pickup truck were wearing their seat belts and were not hurt.

Police say impairment is not suspected as a factor in this deadly crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from the driver nonetheless. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.