18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop.
On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
It took crews 15 minutes to get the fire under control.
Bossier Parish Fire District #1 also assisted HFD in fighting the flames.
Currently, there is no information regarding the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.