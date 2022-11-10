Ask the Doctor
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton

HFD combats flame at Pilot Travel Center.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop.

On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.

HFD combats flame at Pilot Travel Center.
It took crews 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Bossier Parish Fire District #1 also assisted HFD in fighting the flames.

Currently, there is no information regarding the cause of the fire.

