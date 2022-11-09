Temperatures will see a 30 degree drop between today and the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A strong cold front will bring big temperatures changes to the ArkLaTex by the weekend. After seeing a stretch of warmer than average afternoons this month, we’ll switch to cooler than average temperatures starting this weekend and continuing into next week.

We’ll remain mild again this evening with a gradual drop through the 70s. Overnight look for some patches of low clouds and fog, but it won’t be as widespread as in recent nights. Temperatures will cool a bit more as well getting down into the upper 50s to low 60s by morning.

Any clouds or fog Thursday will lift quickly early in the day giving us a mostly sunny sky heading into the afternoon hours. We’ll be warm again, but a little less humid with afternoon temperatures peaking in the upper 70s to near 80.

Our next cold front will arrive early on Friday. Clouds will quickly fill in early in the day and showers and spots of rain are expected to develop. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s for highs, but some parts of the ArkLaTex may see temperatures fall during the afternoon hours as chillier air begins to settle in. The chance of rain is around 50%.

Rain will come to an end Friday night. By Saturday morning temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll only warm in the mid 50s during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be even colder in the morning with a frost for many and a freeze for a few as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s. Even under sunny skies we’ll only manage to warm back into the mid 50s.

Another weather maker is likely to spread rain back into the area on Monday and bring in a reinforcing shot of chilly air. Highs on Monday may struggle to reach the low 50s as clouds and rain hold temperatures down.

We’ll see drier conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, but expect it to stay cool with highs in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nicole is moving through the Bahamas. It is forecast to just reach hurricane strength before moving into Florida tonight. A sharp turn to the north will bring it into Georgia and the Carolinas through the end of the week.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

