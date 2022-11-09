Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Temperatures will see a 30 degree drop between today and the weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A strong cold front will bring big temperatures changes to the ArkLaTex by the weekend. After seeing a stretch of warmer than average afternoons this month, we’ll switch to cooler than average temperatures starting this weekend and continuing into next week.

We’ll remain mild again this evening with a gradual drop through the 70s. Overnight look for some patches of low clouds and fog, but it won’t be as widespread as in recent nights. Temperatures will cool a bit more as well getting down into the upper 50s to low 60s by morning.

Any clouds or fog Thursday will lift quickly early in the day giving us a mostly sunny sky heading into the afternoon hours. We’ll be warm again, but a little less humid with afternoon temperatures peaking in the upper 70s to near 80.

Our next cold front will arrive early on Friday. Clouds will quickly fill in early in the day and showers and spots of rain are expected to develop. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s for highs, but some parts of the ArkLaTex may see temperatures fall during the afternoon hours as chillier air begins to settle in. The chance of rain is around 50%.

Rain will come to an end Friday night. By Saturday morning temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll only warm in the mid 50s during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be even colder in the morning with a frost for many and a freeze for a few as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s. Even under sunny skies we’ll only manage to warm back into the mid 50s.

Another weather maker is likely to spread rain back into the area on Monday and bring in a reinforcing shot of chilly air. Highs on Monday may struggle to reach the low 50s as clouds and rain hold temperatures down.

We’ll see drier conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, but expect it to stay cool with highs in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nicole is moving through the Bahamas. It is forecast to just reach hurricane strength before moving into Florida tonight. A sharp turn to the north will bring it into Georgia and the Carolinas through the end of the week.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Fuller, Perkins concede mayoral race; Tarver and Arceneaux to meet in runoff Dec. 10
A shooting was reported on Baird Road during a city council candidate's watch party on Tuesday,...
Drive-by shooting reported outside city council candidate watch party in Shreveport
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Louisiana
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage

Latest News

Big cool down ahead
Jeff's Wednesday afternoon weather update
Resource center for relief efforts from Nov. 4 tornados.
Red Cross announces multi-agency resource center after Nov. 4 storm; damage accessed in 3 counties
Rain chances and a big cool down on the way
Coolest air of the season on the way
Rain chances and a big cool down on the way
Austin's Wednesday Late-Morning Weather Update