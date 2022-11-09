Stitt, Pinnell win governor & lieutenant governor seats in Okla.
OKLAHOMA (KSLA) — Voters in Oklahoma headed to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their votes on a number of issues and candidates.
Two things they decided on were governor and lieutenant governor.
Running for governor were:
- Natalie Bruno (L), of Edmond
- Joy Hofmeister (D), of Tulsa
- Kevin Stitt (R), of Oklahoma City
- Ervin Stone Yen (I), of Nichols Hills
And for lieutenant governor, the following candidates put their names in the hat:
- Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard (D), of Edmond
- Matt Pinnell (R), of Tulsa
- Chris Powell (L), of Bethany
Stitt has won a second term as governor, while Pinnell has won the lieutenant governor seat.
