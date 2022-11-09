Ask the Doctor
Stitt, Pinnell win governor & lieutenant governor seats in Okla.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt(Source: Shealah Craighead/The White House)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSLA) — Voters in Oklahoma headed to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their votes on a number of issues and candidates.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: NATIONAL ELECTION PROGRESS]

[FULL ELECTION RESULTS]

Two things they decided on were governor and lieutenant governor.

Running for governor were:

  • Natalie Bruno (L), of Edmond
  • Joy Hofmeister (D), of Tulsa
  • Kevin Stitt (R), of Oklahoma City
  • Ervin Stone Yen (I), of Nichols Hills

And for lieutenant governor, the following candidates put their names in the hat:

  • Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard (D), of Edmond
  • Matt Pinnell (R), of Tulsa
  • Chris Powell (L), of Bethany

Stitt has won a second term as governor, while Pinnell has won the lieutenant governor seat.

