Stitt, Pinnell win governor & lieutenant governor seats in Okla.

OKLAHOMA (KSLA) — Voters in Oklahoma headed to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their votes on a number of issues and candidates.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: NATIONAL ELECTION PROGRESS]

Two things they decided on were governor and lieutenant governor.

Running for governor were:

Natalie Bruno (L), of Edmond

Joy Hofmeister (D), of Tulsa

Kevin Stitt (R), of Oklahoma City

Ervin Stone Yen (I), of Nichols Hills

And for lieutenant governor, the following candidates put their names in the hat:

Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard (D), of Edmond

Matt Pinnell (R), of Tulsa

Chris Powell (L), of Bethany

Stitt has won a second term as governor, while Pinnell has won the lieutenant governor seat.

