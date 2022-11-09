SPD: Detectives are searching for runaway 15yo girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for Tayeleeyona Ivy, a teen who left her home without permission and has not been seen since.

On Nov. 9, SPD reported that they are searching for a runaway teenager. On Nov. 2, Tayleleeyona Ivy, 15, was last seen at her home on the 700 block of Pickwick Place.

Ivy was last seen wearing a white hoodie and khaki pants. She is described as being 5′0″ft tall and weighing around 140lbs.

SPD is asking anyone with information about Ivy’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.