Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

SPD: Detectives are searching for runaway 15yo girl

Tayeleeyonna Ivy, 15.
Tayeleeyonna Ivy, 15.(shreveport police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for Tayeleeyona Ivy, a teen who left her home without permission and has not been seen since.

On Nov. 9, SPD reported that they are searching for a runaway teenager. On Nov. 2, Tayleleeyona Ivy, 15, was last seen at her home on the 700 block of Pickwick Place.

Ivy was last seen wearing a white hoodie and khaki pants. She is described as being 5′0″ft tall and weighing around 140lbs.

SPD is asking anyone with information about Ivy’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Fuller, Perkins concede mayoral race; Tarver and Arceneaux to meet in runoff Dec. 10
A shooting was reported on Baird Road during a city council candidate's watch party on Tuesday,...
Drive-by shooting reported outside city council candidate watch party in Shreveport
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Louisiana

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Principal of Southwood High, Dr. Kim Pendleton
Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire
South La. mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
BPCC unveils veterans monument.
BPCC to unveil new veterans monument during Veterans Day ceremony