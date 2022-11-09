Shreveport City Council District B headed to runoff after what appeared to be a tie for second place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple districts for the Shreveport City Council are headed to a runoff race on Dec. 10, including District B.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the end of the night (with all precincts reporting), it appeared two of the candidates running for the District B seat had tied for second place, with no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote to clinch the win. Now, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the race is not in fact a tie. Here’s where the vote count stands:

Gary Brooks (D) - 2,248

Mavice Thigpen (D) - 1,444

James Carstensen (R) - 1,396

The Secretary of State’s Office says this all happened due to a problem with a cartridge on a voting machine, which caused some of the votes to not be tabulated correctly.

Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence says these results are not official until Tuesday, Nov. 15 though. Unofficial results indicate the runoff race will be between Brooks and Thigpen.

