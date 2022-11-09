Drive-by shooting reported outside city council candidate watch party in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported drive-by shooting outside of a city council candidate’s watch party Tuesday night (Nov. 8).

According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least half a dozen medical units responded to the 9700 block of Baird Road between Interport and Ferrara drives at about 8:30 p.m. The location is where city council candidate, Alan Jackson, is holding his watch party Tuesday night at the Southern Hills Business Association.

Police say a man who was going to the watch party was pulling into the parking lot of the building when a Dodge Charger pulled up and shot at the vehicle four times. The man inside was hit and taken to a local hospital; his injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time. The Charger was last seen heading west on Baird.

At least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department also responded to the scene.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story as we learn more.

