Runoff announced in Shreveport City Council District E; other seats remain in air
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four City Council seats in the City of Shreveport were up for grabs this Election Day, including Districts B, C, E and G.
The following candidates were in the running:
DISTRICT B
- Gary Brooks (D)
- James Carstensen (R)
- Craig B. Lee (I)
- Mavice Hughes Thigpen (D)
Brooks has 40%, but Carstensen and Thigpen each have 1,380 votes (25%), tied for second place.
DISTRICT C
- Joseph H. Carstensen (I)
- “Jim” Taliaferro (R)
- Rebecca Thomas (D)
Taliaferro has won the District C seat.
DISTRICT E
- Alan Jackson (D)
- “Tony” Nations (R)
- Alvin Ray Oliver (D)
Jackson and Nations will meet each other in a runoff on Dec. 10.
DISTRICT G
- Ursula Bowman (D)
- Carla D. Buntyn (D)
- Derrick L. Henderson (D)
- Antonio Washington (D)
