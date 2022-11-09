Runoff announced in Shreveport City Council District E; other seats remain in air

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four City Council seats in the City of Shreveport were up for grabs this Election Day, including Districts B, C, E and G.

The following candidates were in the running:

DISTRICT B

Gary Brooks (D)

James Carstensen (R)

Craig B. Lee (I)

Mavice Hughes Thigpen (D)

Brooks has 40%, but Carstensen and Thigpen each have 1,380 votes (25%), tied for second place.

DISTRICT C

Joseph H. Carstensen (I)

“Jim” Taliaferro (R)

Rebecca Thomas (D)

Taliaferro has won the District C seat.

DISTRICT E

Alan Jackson (D)

“Tony” Nations (R)

Alvin Ray Oliver (D)

Jackson and Nations will meet each other in a runoff on Dec. 10.

DISTRICT G

Ursula Bowman (D)

Carla D. Buntyn (D)

Derrick L. Henderson (D)

Antonio Washington (D)

