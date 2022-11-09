Ask the Doctor
Runoff announced in Shreveport City Council District E; other seats remain in air

By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Four City Council seats in the City of Shreveport were up for grabs this Election Day, including Districts B, C, E and G.

[LOUISIANA ELECTION PROGRESS]

[INTERACTIVE MAP: NATIONAL ELECTION PROGRESS]

[FULL ELECTION RESULTS]

The following candidates were in the running:

DISTRICT B

  • Gary Brooks (D)
  • James Carstensen (R)
  • Craig B. Lee (I)
  • Mavice Hughes Thigpen (D)

Brooks has 40%, but Carstensen and Thigpen each have 1,380 votes (25%), tied for second place.

DISTRICT C

  • Joseph H. Carstensen (I)
  • “Jim” Taliaferro (R)
  • Rebecca Thomas (D)

Taliaferro has won the District C seat.

DISTRICT E

  • Alan Jackson (D)
  • “Tony” Nations (R)
  • Alvin Ray Oliver (D)

Jackson and Nations will meet each other in a runoff on Dec. 10.

DISTRICT G

  • Ursula Bowman (D)
  • Carla D. Buntyn (D)
  • Derrick L. Henderson (D)
  • Antonio Washington (D)

