Republicans win House of Reps. seats in east Texas
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEXAS (KSLA) — Two districts in the U.S. House of Representatives in east Texas had seats up for grabs this Election Day.
Voters have decided on representatives in Districts 1 and 4.
District 4 Rep. Pat Fallon drew two challengers.
DISTRICT 1
- Nathaniel Moran (R)
- Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson (D)
Moran is the winner in District 1.
DISTRICT 4
- Pat Fallon (R), of Celina
- Iro Omere (D), of Plano
- John Simmons (L), of Como
Fallon is the winner in District 4.
