Republicans win House of Reps. seats in east Texas

TEXAS (KSLA) — Two districts in the U.S. House of Representatives in east Texas had seats up for grabs this Election Day.

Voters have decided on representatives in Districts 1 and 4.

District 4 Rep. Pat Fallon drew two challengers.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: NATIONAL ELECTION PROGRESS]

DISTRICT 1

Nathaniel Moran (R)

Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson (D)

Moran is the winner in District 1.

DISTRICT 4

Pat Fallon (R), of Celina

Iro Omere (D), of Plano

John Simmons (L), of Como

Fallon is the winner in District 4.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.