Republican candidate projected as winner in Okla. Dist. 2 House of Reps. seat

OKLAHOMA (KSLA) — One of the important races in Oklahoma this Election Day was for the District 2 House of Representatives seat.

Competing for votes were:

Josh Brecheen (R), of Coalgate

Naomi Andrews (D), of Tulsa

Ben Robinson (I), of Muskogee

The projected winner for this seat is Brecheen.

