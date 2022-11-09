Republican candidate projected as winner in Okla. Dist. 2 House of Reps. seat
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSLA) — One of the important races in Oklahoma this Election Day was for the District 2 House of Representatives seat.
Competing for votes were:
- Josh Brecheen (R), of Coalgate
- Naomi Andrews (D), of Tulsa
- Ben Robinson (I), of Muskogee
The projected winner for this seat is Brecheen.
