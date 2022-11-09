Red Cross announces multi-agency resource center after Nov. 4 storm; damage accessed in 3 counties

IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) - In the epicenter of the Nov. 4 storms, Idabel, Okla., the Red Cross is hosting a multi-agency resource center.

On Nov. 12, The Red Cross is hosting a multi-agency resource center Bypass Church of Christ, located at 120 West Lincoln Road, Idabel, Okla. Anyone affected by the tornado surge on Nov. 4 is urged to come and check on available services and relief information.

According to The Red Cross’s assessment in Bryan, Choctaw, and McCurtain counties 241 homes have been affected, 21 of them are destroyed and 22 have major damage.

Red Cross vehicles will be in affected areas again tomorrow to deliver supplies like tarps, rakes and shovels, and cleanup kits to people who need them.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is asking residents impacted by the Nov. 4 storms to report damage to their property at damage.ok.gov. Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes or businesses through the online survey.

Anyone in need of assistance is asked to call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

If you would like to donate to help in relief efforts, visit redcross.org/donate, call 1-800-HELP NOW, or text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 to Disaster Relief.

