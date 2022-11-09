Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The principal of a Caddo Parish high school has announced her decision to retire from her post.

The Caddo Parish School Board sent a letter out to parents on Wednesday, Nov. 9 announced the retirement of Dr. Kim Pendleton, the principal of Southwood High School.

“We wish Dr. Pendleton all the best and appreciate her service to Caddo Schools. We are also aware that Southwood deserves a proven leader to ensure stability through this time of transition,” the school board stated in the letter.

Superintendent of Caddo Schools Dr. T. Lamar Goree says he has appointed Betty Jordan to serve as interim principal. Jordan previously worked as the principal of Woodlawn, Booker T. Washington, Bethune, and Broadmoor. Dr. Goree says Jordan will meet with faculty and staff at Southwood Wednesday morning.

Dr. Goree goes on to say after the holidays, he will work with parents, students, staff, and community members to identify what qualities they want to see in the school’s next principal.

“Please know how much we value the education of your child and seek to ensure Southwood provides access and opportunities for every student to pursue the career of their dreams,” Dr. Goree said.

