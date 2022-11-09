Mullin, Lankford called as projected winners for Okla. Senate seats
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSLA) — Both of Oklahoma’s seats in the U.S. Senate were up for grabs during the midterm election.
One of the seats that was up is because Sen. Jim Inhofe is retiring early. Meanwhile, the term for the other seat has expired as normal.
For Inhofe’s unexpired term, the following candidates competed:
- Kendra Horn (D), of Oklahoma City
- Markwayne Mullin (R), of Westville
- Robert Murphy (L), of Norman
- Ray Woods (I), of Cleo Springs
Mullin is the project winner for Inhofe’s seat.
And for the other seat, which Sen. James Lankford occupies, these candidates were on the ballot:
- Kenneth D. Blevins (L), of Sand Springs
- Michael L. Delaney (I), of Norman
- Madison Horn (D), of Oklahoma City
- James Lankford (R), of Edmond
It’s projected Lankford was been re-elected.
