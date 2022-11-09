Mullin, Lankford called as projected winners for Okla. Senate seats

OKLAHOMA (KSLA) — Both of Oklahoma’s seats in the U.S. Senate were up for grabs during the midterm election.

One of the seats that was up is because Sen. Jim Inhofe is retiring early. Meanwhile, the term for the other seat has expired as normal.

For Inhofe’s unexpired term, the following candidates competed:

Kendra Horn (D), of Oklahoma City

Markwayne Mullin (R), of Westville

Robert Murphy (L), of Norman

Ray Woods (I), of Cleo Springs

Mullin is the project winner for Inhofe’s seat.

And for the other seat, which Sen. James Lankford occupies, these candidates were on the ballot:

Kenneth D. Blevins (L), of Sand Springs

Michael L. Delaney (I), of Norman

Madison Horn (D), of Oklahoma City

James Lankford (R), of Edmond

It’s projected Lankford was been re-elected.

