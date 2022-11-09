Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

John Kennedy wins another term in Senate

FILE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation...
FILE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of then Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Up for grabs in Tuesday’s midterm election was a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana.

A number of challengers came forward to seek incumbent Sen. John Kennedy’s seat, however, the incumbent will continue to serve.

The seat of Louisiana’s other senator, Bill Cassidy, was not up this term.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: LOUISIANA ELECTION PROGRESS]

[INTERACTIVE MAP: NATIONAL ELECTION PROGRESS]

[FULL ELECTION RESULTS]

CANDIDATES:

  • Beryl A. Billiot (N), of Kentwood
  • Gary Chambers Jr. (D), of Baton Rouge
  • Devin Lance Graham (R), of Gonzales
  • Xan John (OTH), of Lafayette
  • John Kennedy (R), of Baton Rouge
  • W. Thomas La Fontaine Olsen (N), of New Orleans
  • Bradley McMorris (I), of Livingston
  • MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), of Ponchatoula
  • “Luke” Mixon (D), of Bunkie
  • Salvador P. Rodriguez (D), of Tangipahoa
  • Aaron C. Sigler (L), of Hammond
  • Syrita Steib (D), of Metarie
  • Thomas Wenn (OTH), of Amite

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage
8 proposed amendments to Louisiana Constitution explained
LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas, is being held in lieu of three bonds totaling $5...
Convicted killer Taylor Parker waives her right to testify during sentencing phase

Latest News

Fuller, Perkins concede mayoral race; Tarver & Arceneaux to meet in runoff
Republican candidate projected as winner in Okla. Dist. 2 House of Reps. seat
"I Voted" sticker
Mullin, Lankford called as projected winners for Okla. Senate seats
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt
Stitt, Pinnell win governor & lieutenant governor seats in Okla.