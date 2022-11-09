John Kennedy wins another term in Senate
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Up for grabs in Tuesday’s midterm election was a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana.
A number of challengers came forward to seek incumbent Sen. John Kennedy’s seat, however, the incumbent will continue to serve.
The seat of Louisiana’s other senator, Bill Cassidy, was not up this term.
CANDIDATES:
- Beryl A. Billiot (N), of Kentwood
- Gary Chambers Jr. (D), of Baton Rouge
- Devin Lance Graham (R), of Gonzales
- Xan John (OTH), of Lafayette
- John Kennedy (R), of Baton Rouge
- W. Thomas La Fontaine Olsen (N), of New Orleans
- Bradley McMorris (I), of Livingston
- MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), of Ponchatoula
- “Luke” Mixon (D), of Bunkie
- Salvador P. Rodriguez (D), of Tangipahoa
- Aaron C. Sigler (L), of Hammond
- Syrita Steib (D), of Metarie
- Thomas Wenn (OTH), of Amite
