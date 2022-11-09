John Kennedy wins another term in Senate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Up for grabs in Tuesday’s midterm election was a U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana.

A number of challengers came forward to seek incumbent Sen. John Kennedy’s seat, however, the incumbent will continue to serve.

The seat of Louisiana’s other senator, Bill Cassidy, was not up this term.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: LOUISIANA ELECTION PROGRESS]

[INTERACTIVE MAP: NATIONAL ELECTION PROGRESS]

CANDIDATES:

Beryl A. Billiot (N), of Kentwood

Gary Chambers Jr. (D), of Baton Rouge

Devin Lance Graham (R), of Gonzales

Xan John (OTH), of Lafayette

John Kennedy (R), of Baton Rouge

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olsen (N), of New Orleans

Bradley McMorris (I), of Livingston

MV “Vinny” Mendoza (D), of Ponchatoula

“Luke” Mixon (D), of Bunkie

Salvador P. Rodriguez (D), of Tangipahoa

Aaron C. Sigler (L), of Hammond

Syrita Steib (D), of Metarie

Thomas Wenn (OTH), of Amite

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.