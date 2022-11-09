It’s National Louisiana Day!
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On November 9, we celebrate the Pelican State and everything that it’s made of because it’s National Louisiana Day.
You have to admit, there aren’t many places that can compare to the great state known for it’s flavorful cuisine, scorching hot summers and unique music.
After all, Louisiana is most known as the home of jazz music, Creole culture and Mardi Gras.
So, let’s take a look at some of the things that make Louisiana such a unique place.
CAPITAL CITY
Baton Rouge
NICKAME
Pelican State
POPULATION
4,624,047 (2021 Census estimate)
STATE BIRD
Eastern Brown Pelican
STATE DOG
Catahoula Leopard Dog
STATE FLOWER
Magnolia
STATE WILDFLOWER
Louisiana Iris
STATE INSECT
Honey Bee
PRO SPORTS TEAMS
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Pelicans
STATE REPTILE
Alligator
STATE MAMMAL
Black Bear
STATE FRUIT
Strawberry
