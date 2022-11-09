Ask the Doctor
It’s National Louisiana Day!

After all, Louisiana is most known as the home of jazz music, Creole culture and Mardi Gras.
After all, Louisiana is most known as the home of jazz music, Creole culture and Mardi Gras.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On November 9, we celebrate the Pelican State and everything that it’s made of because it’s National Louisiana Day.

You have to admit, there aren’t many places that can compare to the great state known for it’s flavorful cuisine, scorching hot summers and unique music.

After all, Louisiana is most known as the home of jazz music, Creole culture and Mardi Gras.

So, let’s take a look at some of the things that make Louisiana such a unique place.

CAPITAL CITY

Baton Rouge

NICKAME

Pelican State

POPULATION

4,624,047 (2021 Census estimate)

STATE BIRD

Eastern Brown Pelican

STATE DOG

Catahoula Leopard Dog

STATE FLOWER

Magnolia

STATE WILDFLOWER

Louisiana Iris

STATE INSECT

Honey Bee

PRO SPORTS TEAMS

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Pelicans

STATE REPTILE

Alligator

STATE MAMMAL

Black Bear

STATE FRUIT

Strawberry

