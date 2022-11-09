Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm

Hughes Springs home damaged by storm
Hughes Springs home damaged by storm((Source: KLTV))
By Willie Downs and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside.

After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.

“They came in the house and I was watching TV and I started hearing this, this ruckus noise and stuff and I was like man, that sounds like what a tornado sounds like, and I told them to be quiet and I listen again and then I got up and went to the window and just shined a flashlight and looked outside and I mean you just see stuff just flying everywhere,” said AJ Terry. “And the first thing I said was like get in the bathroom, get in the bathroom now!”

Their property had extensive damage including a large uprooted oak tree, a destroyed travel trailer, barn, carport among other items spread across the property.

The couple says they are thankful their family is unharmed. They are currently waiting for the insurance adjuster to survey the damage.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man ejected from car during crash on I-220 found dead 75 feet away from wreckage
8 proposed amendments to Louisiana Constitution explained
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Louisiana
A shooting was reported on Baird Road during a city council candidate's watch party on Tuesday,...
Drive-by shooting reported outside city council candidate watch party in Shreveport

Latest News

GOP candidate projected as winner of Okla. District 2 House of Representatives seat
Three out of eight amendments on the ballot passed in the November 8 election.
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments
Multiple runoffs announced for Shreveport City Council
Allen Brown
Allen Brown re-elected as mayor of Texarkana
Bruce Westerman
Bruce Westerman wins another term representing District 4 in Arkansas