Fuller, Perkins concede mayoral race; Tarver & Arceneaux to meet in runoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The voters have spoken, and Shreveport will have a new mayor.

Adrian Perkins, the incumbent, conceded the race around 9:30 p.m. LeVette Fuller also conceded just before the incumbent mayor. When asked which candidate Perkins is now supporting, he declined to answer, saying everything was “too fresh” at the moment.

Meanwhile, Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux will face off in a runoff election on Dec. 10.

The following candidates ran in the race:

Lauren Ray Anderson (L)

“Tom” Arceneaux (R)

Mario C. Chavez (OTH)

LeVette Fuller (D)

Tracy Mendels (D)

Adrian Perkins (D)

“Julius” Romano (I)

Melvin G. “E.” Slack Jr. (R)

Gregory Tarver (D)

Darryl R. Ware II (D)

Much drama has surrounded the mayoral race in Shreveport, namely because Perkins was disqualified during the summer over an issue with the address on his qualifying papers. The decision to disqualify him was later overturned after the mayor appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

More drama entered the race when a temporary restraining order was filed against another candidate, Melvin Slack Jr., after he allegedly harassed and assaulted a member of his campaign team who later resigned.

KSLA and the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce held a mayoral forum with five of the candidates (Arceneaux, Chavez, Fuller, Perkins and Tarver) on Oct. 19. Watch the full forum here:

Also this election season, a number of mayoral candidates have violated laws about the placement of their campaign signs. City law states that campaign signs may not be placed in public rights-of-way or at intersections; however, many of the candidates have ignored these rules.

